A suspect in a JCMO drive-by now faces charges

A Jefferson City is now charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest after he ran from police back in December.

Police were called to the 600 block of East Capitol Drive for shots – fired.

Police said that the suspects in two cars were shooting at one another in the area.

Investigators say Tyrone Carr got out of the car and managed to run away.

The driver of the car told police that Carr ran because he had a gun on him.

Officers found a pistol on the rear passenger floor board of the car, where Carr was sitting.