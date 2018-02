Help KWOS help the kids with the Misouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon!

Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids Radiothon Details

Here are a few key details to remember about this year’s Radiothon:

WHAT: A 2-day radiothon to raise funds for equipment and to cover the costs of lifesaving equipment and support programmatic needs at the University of Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Veterans United Home Loans will be matching all donations made online!

WHEN: Begins Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 through Friday, February 23rd, 2018, 6am to 6pm each day

OTHER DETAILS: