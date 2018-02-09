How about another CAFO?

(KMIZ) — Another group of Mid-Missourians is up in arms about a proposed corporate hog farm for their county. And this one isn’t in Callaway County.

Minnesota-based Pipestone System hopes to build a concentrated animal feeding operation on Renshaw Drive in the southern part of Cooper County. Its application with the Department of Natural Resources shows that it would bring more than 7,000 hogs to the two feeding barns.

A Church near Clarksburg was filled Thursday night with people wanting more information on project, known as Tipton East, as well as some backers of the concentrated animal feeding operation. Many were concerned with how the hog operation would affect water and air quality.