Ice Ice Baby!

Cars left outside and elevated surfaces get the worst of our freezing rain. While most main roads are in good shape, the highways are much worst near Sedalia and points west where roads are icy. You could spend some extra time trying to get into your car if you parked outside. Bridge decks, overpasses, gravel roads and even some parking lots and driveways could be ice – covered. Black ice can also be an issue, especially where water has run across the road. More freezing drizzle is  in tonite’s forecast.

