Investigators hit JCMO as part of Greitens affair follow up

Jefferson City (Missourinet) – Investigators have stopped by the Capitol offices in Jefferson City of at least two legislators to reportedly question them about Governor Greitens.

University City Democratic State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal told Missourinet two investigators visited her office on Tuesday while she was out for a meeting.

News reports also say the investigators talked to Kirksville Republican State Rep. Nate Walker.

Last month, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner launched an investigation about a claim that Greitens took a non-consensual photo of his half-nude mistress while in his St. Louis home in 2015. The woman said the governor threatened to release the picture if she told anyone about their affair.

Greitens has admitted to having an extramarital relationship before he became governor but maintains that he did not blackmail the woman.