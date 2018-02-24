Is Senator Kehoe joining the call for Governor Greitens to resign?

He’s not telling Governor Greitens what to do, but the State Senate’s second ranking member says the governor has an important decision on his hands.

State Senator Mike Kehoe of Jefferson City won’t say what he thinks is the best thing for Eric Greitens to do…but says the Governor’s extramarital affair and related indictment has given the state a black eye. Kehoe appeared on Friday Open Air on KWOS. Many lawmakers are now saying Greitens should resign before a potential impeachment process begins.