JCMO chase – suspects still on the run

Officers from the Jefferson City Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle which was reported stolen this morning from the 1100 block of E. Dunklin Street.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of 100 W. Dunklin and attempted to stop the stolen car. The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit began at W. Dunklin Street at Washington and traveled westbound. The vehicle continued North onto Bolivar Street and collided with an un-involved SUV at the intersection of W. Main. After the collision, the suspect vehicle overturned and struck a parked pickup truck before coming to rest.

Both suspects fled the scene and were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Capitol Police officers assisted on scene as well as members of the Jefferson City Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital for injuries received in the crash.

Charges being requested through the Cole County Prosecutor Office include; Theft of Motor Vehicle, Felony Assault, Possession of stolen property, resisting arrest by fleeing and numerous traffic related offenses.