Law officers all across Mid-Missouri train for the ‘worst’

You might be surprised to learn that Mid-Missouri law officers spend almost as much time in the classroom as they do out on the job. Lincoln University Police Chief Gary Hill says that training, whether it’s learning to combat an active shooter in a school setting or a routine traffic stop, it’s all about motivation … Hill was on a recent KWOS Open air …

Hill adds he lobbies hard for the funding to make sure his officers have the knowledge to protect students and staff on the Jefferson City campus.