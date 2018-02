And the list is down to two. The final candidates to become the next Lincoln University President are on campus meeting with the Curators. Spokesman Misty Young says they hope to have a decision soon …

The two finalists are: Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk – a Vice President at State University New York / Oswego and Dr. William Hudson Junior – who is a Vice President at Florida A & M.

The new Lincoln President will replace Dr. Kevin Rome who is now at Fisk University in Nashville.