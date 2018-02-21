Man arrested in attack on JCMO woman

On February 19th, 2018, Jefferson City police began an investigation into a domestic assault that occurred in the 2200 block of Weathered Rock Road the day before.

According to the victim, a 74-year-old female, she was told her son, a 35-year-old male, was on his way to her residence to do harm to her. When he did arrive she attempted to flee but was instead knocked to the ground by the suspect and drug across the concrete back into the residence, where she was severely beaten and suffered fractured bones, multiple abrasions and contusions, as well as a lacerated arm. She was able to obtain aid after he left the residence the next day, but not before due to fearing for her life.

The suspect, Matthew A Johnson, was located by JCPD Detectives on February 20th and was subsequently placed under arrest for 1st Degree Domestic Assault. He is currently in the Cole County Jail pending charges. The victim obtained medical treatment for her injuries.