Mid-Missouri prosecutor’s ‘leaving the scene’ before state High Court

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in a case that centers on whether the Missouri Attorney General’s office violated attorney-client privilege because it received a recording of a conversation between a central Missouri prosecutor and his attorney after the prosecutor was arrested.

Moniteau County Attorney Shayne Healea is asking the court to disqualify the attorney general’s office as special prosecutor in the case, which began when Healea backed into a Columbia restaurant in 2014, injuring four people.

Tuesday’s hearing was the latest of several court proceedings after Farrow discovered in 2016 that Columbia police recorded a phone conversation between Healea and Farrow the night of Healea’s arrest. The recording was later given to then-Assistant Attorney General Julie Tolle, who was special prosecutor at the time.