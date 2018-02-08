Moberly water main break causes headaches

UPDATE – 4:00 p.m.: A boil order remains in effect for the entire city of Moberly after a massive water main break just before midnight Tuesday.

Officials predict the order will remain until at least Friday evening, but could extend even longer.

“We ask that customers continue to conserve water throughout the day and this evening so that we can restore normal water storage levels in the water towers,” said city officials in a press release. “If ustomers continue to experience pressure problems at their residence or business, please notify the City of Moberly.”

School will be back in session for Moberly’s public school district and officials are taking measures to conserve water and abide by the boil order.

“The Moberly School District has purchased and distributed an ample supply of bottled water for staff and students throughout all buildings,” The district said in a social media post. “Additionally, all ice makers have been shut down, all filters have been changed, and any drinking fountains accessible to students have been blocked off. In preparation for meals, kitchen staff will boil all water necessary for cooking. Athletes will also have bottled water supplied to them for events.”

The city’s fire department is also taking special measures to plan for a decreased water supply.