More information released in Greitens case

(KMIZ) – ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office delivered the first round of documents to Gov. Eric Greitens’ defense team on Tuesday, including dozens of pages and two DVDs.

The list includes a picture of the alleged victim in Greitens’ invasion of privacy case, identified in court documents as K.S. The case revolves around Greitens allegedly taking a picture of his former mistress in 2015 after a sexual encounter at Greitens’ home, and using the photo to blackmail her into silence.

Defense attorney Edward Dowd said the photo included in the documents is not the one that sparked the criminal case.

“This photo the prosecution references is a publicly-posted professional headshot,” Dowd said in an email. “Given the public circumstances, this was exceptionally misleading.”

Susan Ryan, spokeswoman for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, said she could not discuss the evidence in the case.

The evidence handed over to the defense is part of the first round of discovery in the case.