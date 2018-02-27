Motorcyclist who led Trooper on deadly chase now faces reduced charges

The latest trial for Serghei Comerzan is underway in Saint Charles. He’s the motorcyclist who was speeding in rural Audrain County in 2015, and Trooper James Bava died while chasing him. His charge was reduced last week to involuntary manslaughter. A jury could not reach a verdict on a second degree murder charge last year. ABC 17 reports prosecutors in opening statements yesterday (mon) said Comerzan knowingly sped away from Bava, leading to the crash. The defense says Comerzan did not know that.