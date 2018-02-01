Now that there’s a civil suit in a disabled Fulton man’s death, what about criminal charges?

As KWOS News first told you, there’s now a wrongful death suit in connection the disappearance and death of a disabled Fulton man. The mother of Carl DeBrodie filed suit against the group where he lived and two – dozen other defendants. After DeBrodie’s body was found last year, Fulton Police Lt. Bill Ladwig said the crime affected the entire community …

Investigators think DeBrodie may have been missing for as much as 6 – months before his body was finally found in a barrel in a storage shed.

Still, no one has been arrested in his death.