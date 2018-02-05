Popular JCMO bakery to re-open inside the Capitol

Missouri state lawmakers, staff and visitors will have a place to eat at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, starting Friday. Missouri Office of Administration (OA) has awarded a contract to Chez Monet to operate in the Capitol cafeteria. Chez Monet has only been doing catering since closing their downtown store.

The cafeteria will be open weekdays from 7 am to 2 pm. Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick tells Missourinet this is good news for lawmakers and Department staff who attend hearings, as well as the thousands of Missourians who visit the Capitol annually.