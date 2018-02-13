Principal named for JCMO second public high school

JCPS is pleased to announce that Ben Meldrum has been named the principal of Jefferson City Public Schools’ second high school. Mr. Meldrum will officially take on his new role in the district on July 1, 2018. In the meantime, he will continue to serve as building principal for Simonsen 9th Grade Center, while also being involved with the construction process and staffing procedures for the second high school.

“I am very humbled by the opportunity to be a part of something that is so special to our students, staff, community and school district,” said Meldrum. A native of Jefferson City, Meldrum graduated from Jefferson City High School in 1996. He earned his undergraduate degree from Missouri State University, a master’s degree from the University of Central Missouri and Specialist of Education in Superintendency from William Woods University.

Meldrum is very familiar with the district and has spent the past 17 years serving JCPS.