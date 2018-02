Carl DeBrodie has not been forgotten. That was part of the statement put out by Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson yesterday (thur). No criminal charges have been filed yet over DeBrodie’s death. The man with special needs was found in a storage unit, encased in concrete, last April. He had apparently left his group home months earlier. Wilson says state and federal prosecutors are reviewing the death investigation. DeBrodie’s family has filed a civil suit over his death.