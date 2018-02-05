Snowy roads kill several drivers

Several people are dead after numerous chain reaction crashes. At least 20 people were transported to hospitals from one accident on I-44 in Marshfield northeast of Springfield. An eastbound portion of I-44 in the area was closed until 6 a.m. today. Snow and icy conditions contributed to several other accidents on the same highway. The Highway Patrol confirmed one fatality in a 12-vehicle crash on I-44 near Lebanon yesterday, while 11 injuries were reported in a 30- vehicle pileup on I-44 near Rolla.

Meanwhile, mid-Missouri troopers say they responded to 201 calls for service and reported 141 crashes, 11 injuries and one fatality in Audrain county. In four hours, the Missouri Highway Patrol received more than 100 calls after crashes just in the Kansas City area Sunday.