Trying to sort out the deadly Florida school shooting

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the 19-year-old suspect in the deadly school shooting, Nikolas Cruz, had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for “disciplinary reasons.”

Israel says he doesn’t know the specifics of what happened.

But Victoria Olvera, a 17-year-old junior, says Cruz was expelled last school year after a fight with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

School officials haven’t confirmed such accounts, but say Cruz was attending another school in Florida’s Broward County after his expulsion.

One 17-year-old junior, Dakota Mutchler, says he used to be friends with Cruz but hadn’t seen him in more than a year after his expulsion. He says of Cruz: “He started progressively getting a little more weird.”