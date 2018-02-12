Two children dead in Chamois fire

(KMIZ) — CHAMOIS, Mo. – UPDATE, 10:55 a.m.: Heritage Bank of Chamois will be collecting donations for the Musgrave family. If you would like to donate, you can call (573) 763-5958.

ORIGINAL STORY: The State Fire Marshal is investigating after a house fire in Chamois killed two children. According to the Osage County Sheriff Mike Bonham, the fire happened on Locust Street at about 10:15 p.m. When firefighters and deputies got to the home, it was fully engulfed and they couldn’t get inside. “It’s a very emotional task and our hearts, first and foremost, go out to the family,” said Bonham. “But we’re also looking at our first-responders, especially our firefighters and dispatchers. It’s a very difficult situation to be dealing with deaths like this that include children.”

Bonham said the cause is still under investigation, but it doesn’t appear suspicious.

The city of Chamois also posted a statement to Facebook:

“Our hearts are deeply saddened this morning over the loss of two of our young children in the house fire on the corner of Locust overnight. Our love, prayers and deepest sympathies are extended to the Musgrave family as they walk through this deep valley. I cannot imagine the depth of their pain. As a community that cares so deeply for one another, I know that we will do whatever we can to minister to this family. As we grieve, remember all of those who work with our fire and rescue that are suffering the emotional toll this takes, the extended family and the students who will be impacted, and our community as all of us share in caring for our own. Pray for this precious family. They will need our love and support in the many days ahead.”