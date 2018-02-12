Two dead in Callaway crash on slick highway

Two people are dead and one is in the hospital following a mid-Missouri crash. The Highway Patrol says David Fletcher was driving on Highway 54 just north of Auxvasse on Saturday night. The car went off the side of the road, hit a culvert, and flipped. The 28-year-old Fletcher and one passenger, 36-year-old Amanda Goff, died in the crash. The other passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers reported dozens of crashes when icy conditions hit mid-Missouri on Saturday, leading to at least six injuries.