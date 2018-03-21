Another school threat – this one in Stover

Another threat at another Mid-Missouri school. Stover’s superintendent told families that a social media message threatening violence at the Morgan County R-1 schools Monday made the rounds. While Matt Unger says investigators determined the Snap Chat post that originated in Kansas City wasn’t credible, they did station extra officers at school Monday. The school day went on without incident.

Earlier this year, A 19 – year old was arrested after making threats against students and staff in the Stover schools. Matthew Underwood had two knives on him when he was picked up and was uncooperative with officers. He told Morgan County investigators that he had researched school shootings and was considering shooting up the school and harming himself.