Attempted Child kidnapper

A man tries to kidnap an 11-year-old boy in Columbia.

Police say the boy was walking home from Fairview Elementary on Tuesday. A man stopped in front of him at Chapel Hill Road and Handley Place, opened a door of his truck, and told him to get in. The boy ran away and was not hurt.

The pickup is a sandy color with a camper shell and tinted windows. The suspect is a middle-aged white guy with a white beard and mustache.