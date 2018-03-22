Callaway deputies arrest fleeing suspect

(ABC-17) – Callaway County deputies arrested one man after a manhunt near Holts Summit on Thursday morning.

Deputies said they initially responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 4016. Officers learned that the suspect, a 33-year-old Jefferson City man, was accused of assaulting multiple people and had stolen a car.

Minutes later, officers responded to State Road AA near County Road 4027 for reports of a crash. It was determined the car involved in the crash was the one the suspect had stolen.

The suspect was accused of running on foot and the manhunt began.

Hours later, the suspect was found by a trooper on County Road 4031. He was taken into custody.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.