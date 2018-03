‘Beware the ‘Ides of March’ .. better known as Daylight Savings Time. Dr. Laurel Kramer says losing that one hour of sleep this weekend can set you up for problems … even being blamed for more car wrecks the next day …

Kramer says researchers think breaking your regular sleep pattern can release stress hormones into your system. She suggests going to bed a little earlier each night leading up to this weekends’ time change.