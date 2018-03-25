Centralia Woman Slams Daughter’s Head Through A Window

A Centralia woman is arrested last week following a fight with her teenage daughter. Kalinda Carpenter allegedly got into an argument with her daughter at a home on North Columbia Street and ended up hitting the 14 year old with a wooden handle multiple times before throwing her to the ground and eventually slamming the girl’s head into a window and shattering it. The girl was taken to a local hospital for multiple bruises and cuts. Carpenter was taken to the Boone County Jail on a $100,000 bond.