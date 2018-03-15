Dick Aldrich

Weekday mornings 6-9

Dick Aldrich did his first radio “gig” still wearing his junior varsity basketball uniform while doing play-by-play for his high school varsity basketball team at the age of 15 in 1977.

More than 40 years later, he’s still at it. In the years since, he has become an award winning radio, television and internet journalist. He’s run television and radio newsrooms, worked for the state legislature and started successful news and sports websites. He’s an old dog who’s not afraid of new tricks.

He’s also served as an instructor of journalism at the University of Missouri where his students included ESPN’s John Anderson, CBS News’ Major Garrett and KOMU’s Chris Gervino.

Dick continued to dabble in basketball over the years as a high school referee for more than 10 years and a youth coach.

Dick and his wife Jean have lived in Jefferson City for nearly 30 years and are parents of two grown daughters.