Earleywine named A.D. at Jefferson City High School

A former Jaybird is returning to run the athletic department at Jefferson City High School.

Former University of Missouri softball coach Ehren Earleywine has been named full time athletic director.

Earleywine will take over from Tim Thompson and Dennis Licklider who had been filling the job since Mark Caballero left Jefferson City for Rolla at the end of the last school year.

Earleywine will assume his new duties on July 1st.

He was softball coach at MU for 11 seasons. He was fired in January.

Earleywine attended high school at Jefferson City High School and was an all-state baseball player.