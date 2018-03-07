Fatal fire near Eugene

A Eugene area woman is dead after a Miller County fire. Crews from the Cole County Fire Protection District were called out around 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. The house on Old Ten Mile Drive was on fire and flames kept firefighters from getting inside. After nearly an hour of fighting the fire, crews found the victim in a back bedroom.

Firefighters were called back to the scene today (Wed) and found the fire had restarted and burned the house to the ground. No name has been released. Investigators are looking for a cause.