Fire spreads through Orscheln’s Friday evening. Jefferson City Firefighters were called to Orscheln Farm and Home just before 5 o’clock and, upon arrival, there was fire coming out of the front of the store and heavy smoke on the inside. The fire on the outside was extinguished and a search was conducted to ensure the safety of everyone inside. No injuries were reported and it took less than ten minutes to control the fire. The cause is unknown at this time.