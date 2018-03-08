Gov Greitens adds another high profile lawyer to defense team

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens has added another attorney to his defense team as he fights an invasion-of-privacy charge stemming from an extramarital affair.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday that attorney Scott Rosenblum is joining Greitens’ legal team.

Rosenblum has represented the rapper Nelly, former Rams football player Leonard Little and former state Rep. John Bowman in past criminal cases.

Greitens already is represented by several members of the Dowd Bennett law firm and attorney Jack Garvey, a former St. Louis circuit judge.

The Republican governor is accused of taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman in March 2015 and transmitting it in a way that could be accessed by a computer. He has acknowledged an affair, but his attorneys say he is innocent of the criminal charge.