You’ll see some folks who made a big difference in Mid-Missourian’s lives be honored later this month. Kristen Drehr says the Red Cross Heroes Dinner singles out everyone from first responders to private individuals …

One of the honorees this year is 6 – year old Hudson Patrick. He set up lemonade and hot chocolate stands to raise money for victims of the Texas hurricane.

The open to the public dinner is March 21st at Capital Plaza.