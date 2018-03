How do you get a handle on Jefferson City flooding?

It’s no fun when your neighbors are high and dry, but you have a foot of water downstairs. Blame on Jefferson City’s 100 – year old storm sewers. On KWOS Open Air, Councilman Ron Fitzwater says ‘they’re working on it’ …

Councilmen heard from plenty of upset residents in the city’s 4th Ward after flash flooding damaged their homes last August and September.

The Jefferson City Council approved about $2-million in storm water improvements for this year.