It will be a packed Mid-Missouri ballot this fall

You’ll have plenty of choices on your ballot this fall. Five candidates are running for Jay Barnes 60th District House seat. Republicans Dave Griffith, Pat Rowe Kerr and Jane Beetem and Democrats Kevin Nelson and Sara Michael are running to replace Barnes who’s term limited.

In the 59th District retired Air Force Colonel Rik Combs joins Jefferson City attorney Rudy Viet, Karen Leydens, Kendra Lane and Randy Dinwiddie as the GOP candidates. The lone Democrat is Linda Greeson. Mike Bernskoetter is term limited and is running for State Senate.

Bernskoetter is the only Republican running for Mike Kehoe’s seat. Three Democrats and a Libertarian also want the 6th District seat.

Holts Summit’s Travis Fitzwater faces a general election challenge from Lisa Buhr.

Incumbent State Rep Tom Hurst of St. Thomas will meet Ashley Fajkowski of Rolla in the November election in the 62nd District House race.