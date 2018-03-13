Lincoln University names new President

Lincoln University names a new president. Dr. Jerald Jones Woolfolk will serve as Lincoln’s 20th president. She was selected by the University Board of Curators after a six week search process. Woolfolk is currently the Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at the State University of New York at Oswego. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Jackson State University, a Master’s Degree from Iowa State University and completed her Doctorate at Jackson State. She begins her new job June 1st. Jones will be introduced during the 16th annual President’s Gala on Saturday April 7th at the LINC.