Man accused of threats called in to Fulton State Hospital

A Fulton man is arrested on charges of making terrorist and domestic threats. Our news partner .. ABC-17 .. reports Mark Newill allegedly called the Fulton State Hospital repeatedly, claiming an employee at the hospital was making threats about the facility.

Tonia Lesieur told police she was with Newill the night before but did not make the threats. She claimed he left her threatening voice-mails.

Investigators say Newill admitted to calling the facility.