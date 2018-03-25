Man Arrested For Robbing a Pizza Delivery Man

A Jefferson City man is charged with robbing a pizza delivery man. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports the first incident happened last month at Winterwood Estates, just outside of Holts Summit when the driver claimed two men stole pizza, money, and other items from him. Another incident occurred earlier this month in the same area, however this time the driver was able to get into his car and get away. While two 16 year old Holt Summit teens were taken into custody that night, 18 year old Tarique Shelton was questioned for his involvement, as well. He was later arrested in Callaway County.