Meet the new Blair Oaks boss – REALLY the same as the old boss!

Former Blair Oaks head football coach Ted LePage is back. LePage returns to the Falcons’ helm after a 12 – year stint running the Jefferson City Jays. The Helias and Mizzou athlete first coached Blair Oaks in the early to mid 2000’s. The move comes after Falcon head coach Terry Walker took the Jays job. KWOS’ Dick Aldrich talked to LePage shortly after the announcement was made. That interview is posted below.