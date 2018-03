Mizzou men’s basketball senior Jordan Barnett has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A UMPD spokesman says Barnett was pulled over for a traffic violation at about 3 a.m. Saturday. He was allegedly driving while intoxicated, and failing to drive in a single lane.

Barnett has started every game for the Tigers this season, averaging 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.