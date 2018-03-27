No bench trial for Gov. Greitens

(A-P) — A St. Louis judge has rejected a request to dismiss an indictment charging Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman.

The decision Monday by Circuit Judge Rex Burlison was one of three that went against the Republican governor. The judge also denied Greitens’ request to have him decide the case instead of a jury and refused to disqualify a special assistant prosecutor.

The governor was indicted in February on a felony fourth-degree invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking an unauthorized partially-nude photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected.

