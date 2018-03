Serghei Comerzan was found not guilty on counts of involuntary manslaughter and felony resisting a lawful stop.

Comerzan was the motorcyclist who was speeding in rural Audrain County in 2015, and Trooper James Bava died while chasing him.

Comerzan’s charge was reduced last week to involuntary manslaughter. A jury could not reach a verdict on a second degree murder charge last year.