Plenty of Missouri Guardsmen are on duty far from home

Most of your ‘citizen – soldier’ neighbors are no longer fighting the War on Terror far from home, right? Adjutant General – Major General Steve Danner says there are still plenty of Missouri Guardsmen overseas …

Danner says Missouri and Kansas Guardsmen in Israel have been training with that nation’s military reservists. He adds that other Missouri Guardsmen are regularly training in Panama as well.