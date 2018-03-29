Possible abduction attempt in Calfornia Mo

California, Mo. police are looking for the man who tried to convince a teenage boy to hop into his van.

Investigators say the attempted kidnapping happened at the Village Green Shopping Center at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The teenager went into a restaurant and called his grandmother.

That van (pictured) is a rusted, blue, two-tone conversion model from the 1980’s with no license plates. The suspect is a thin, older white guy with a gray, scraggly beard.

Call California PD at 573-796-2818 with any info.