Eric Greitens, an author, photographer and former Navy SEAL, speaks to the corps of cadets at the 22nd Annual Ethics Forum Friday, March 25, 2011, in Leamy Auditorium at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. The Ethics Forum is an event where distinguished speakers come to the Academy and host discussions and lectures on various subjects regarding ethics, and ethical dilemmas in order to further develop leaders of character. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Tamargo
Press Conference Held for Ex-Husband of Woman Greitens Had Affair With
2018-03-10
The ex-husband of the woman Governor Greitens had an affair with testified in front of the Missouri House investigative committee tasked with looking into the possible blackmail allegations on Friday. During a press conference, the man’s attorney, Al Watkins, said that while he has not actually seen the alleged blackmail photo, he still believes it exists. Watkins also says all audio recorded by the ex-husband has been turned over to the committee.