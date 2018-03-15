Rep. Jay Barnes won’t show his hand in Greitens investigation

(Associated Press) – The chairman of a House panel investigating allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says it has used subpoenas in its probe, but he’s declining to say who has testified or about what.

Committee Chairman Jay Barnes said Wednesday that the panel is on track to submit a report on its findings within a 40-day deadline and further details on its work would be available then.

The panel was created after Greitens was indicted last month by a St. Louis grand jury on a charge of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair in 2015.

Last week, an attorney for the ex-husband of the woman said she had testified before the House panel.