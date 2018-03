Representative Jay Barnes says not everyone at the Capitol is a ‘bad actor’

Like the attorney he is, your State Representative isn’t showing his hand about who his House panel has interviewed. Jay Barnes chairs the committee looking into a possible impeachment of Governor Eric Greitens. On KWOS Open Air recently, Barnes talked about the perception that elected officials are all ‘up to something’ …

Barnes’ House Committee has been interviewing witnesses in the Greitens case. He says they’ll issue their findings next month.