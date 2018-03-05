Suspicious JCMO death NOW a murder investigation

(JC-PD) – From Captain Doug Shoemaker .. On Sunday, March 4, 2018, Jefferson City Police began an investigation into what at the time was considered a suspicious death that occurred in the 600 block of Clark Avenue. Throughout the course of the day, detectives, along with JCPD patrol officers and members of the Community Action Team interviewed a number of persons who were believed to have some knowledge of the circumstances of the death.

Due to the nature of the scene and information obtained to this point, we are now classifying this as a murder investigation into the death of 41-year-old Ronald Rattler, of Jefferson City. While the investigation is still in its early stages, we can release that the victim suffered from what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound, although the exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

While a number of leads have been developed, detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact JCPD at 634-6400, or to contact CrimeStoppers at 659-TIPS.