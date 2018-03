Closing arguments are coming today in the trial of Serghei Comerzan. He’s accused of trying to outrun Trooper James Bava while on his motorcycle in Audrain County in 2015. Bava died in a crash during the chase. Comerzan is being charged with involuntary manslaughter and resisting arrest. Yesterday a prosecution witnessed reconstructed the crash, and calculated that there were seven seconds that Comerzan could have seen Bava and pulled over. Jury deliberations are expected to begin today.