Two JCPD car chases = two arrests

Two car chases hours apart for Jefferson City police. Early yesterday (wed) morning, they say a suspect was acting suspiciously while parked at the old Saint Mary’s hospital. Darin Barnes would take off when the cops showed up, crashing into a wall at Bolivar and Water Streets. He allegedly tried to run but was caught. Barnes had a felony warrant out of Boone County. A few hours before that, Tyrone Amos is accused of driving away from a traffic stop at Missouri Boulevard and Dix Road. He was caught on East Elm. Amos had a suspended license.